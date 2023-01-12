Chancery Sends Ex-SandRidge Execs' Fee Fight To Oklahoma

By Leslie A. Pappas (January 12, 2023, 6:21 PM EST) -- Two former SandRidge Energy Inc. executives who sued it in Delaware's Court of Chancery to cover a $17 million securities fraud class action settlement payment will have to litigate the matter in Oklahoma, the Delaware chancellor said Thursday....

