Credit Union Must Repay Parts Co. $558K Over Cyber Scam

By Katryna Perera (January 13, 2023, 9:27 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge ruled that a credit union used by a scammer to steal more than $500,000 from a building parts manufacturer must pick up the tab for repaying those losses and more, but later rescinded his decision to award punitive damages....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS