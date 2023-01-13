11th Circ. Says Farmers' 'Foremost' TM Fight Must Go To Trial

By Dorothy Atkins (January 13, 2023, 5:02 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a Farmers Insurance Group subsidiary's lawsuit alleging a shell company that was created to sell title insurance for a Florida law firm ripped off its "Foremost" trademarks, overturning on Thursday a summary judgment ruling against Farmers and sending the case to trial....

