Gemini, Winklevosses Sued Over Crypto Investments

By Jeff Montgomery (January 13, 2023, 7:59 PM EST) -- Gemini Trust Co. investors hit the paralyzed business and its co-founders with a proposed federal securities class suit in the Southern District of Florida late Thursday, hours after the Securities and Exchange Commission charged the company with unregistered retail offers and sales of securities....

