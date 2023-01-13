Magna Wants New Trial in Car Mirror Patent Row

By Carolyn Muyskens (January 13, 2023, 7:38 PM EST) -- One month after a Michigan federal jury cleared global automotive supplier SMR from claims it infringed rival Magna's car mirror patents and found the patents invalid, Magna told the court it should reverse the jury's invalidity verdict and order a new trial....

