FinCEN Says Ownership Filings Could Cost $22.7B In 1st Year

By Jon Hill (January 13, 2023, 7:27 PM EST) -- The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network on Friday previewed the paperwork that companies could have to fill out for their required submissions to its under-construction corporate transparency database, estimating that its startup filing costs for firms could exceed $20 billion in the first year....

