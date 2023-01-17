DC Circ. Revives Navajo Nation Judicial Funding Row

By Ali Sullivan (January 17, 2023, 9:18 PM EST) -- The D.C. Circuit has reversed a lower court's granting of summary judgment to the U.S. Department of Interior in a suit over annual funding for the Navajo Nation's judicial system, finding the agency did not have authority under Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act regulations to reduce funding after a higher sum had been established....

