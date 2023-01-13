Florida Bar Fights Atty's Challenge To Disbarment

By Madison Arnold (January 13, 2023, 4:34 PM EST) -- The Florida Bar has claimed the Florida Supreme Court should not second-guess the disbarment of a Miami insurance attorney after the court revoked his license last month for mismanaging his firm, saying a rehearing is not simply a mechanism for an unhappy attorney to "reargue the same points previously presented."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS