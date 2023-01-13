Instacart To Pay $5.25M To Halt San Francisco Benefits Probe

By Grace Elletson (January 13, 2023, 4:45 PM EST) -- Instacart has agreed to pay the city of San Francisco $5.25 million to settle an investigation into allegations that it violated city labor laws by shorting workers on health care benefits and paid sick leave, the city attorney announced....

