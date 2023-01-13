Post Foods Sues Band Over 'OK Go!' TM, Saying Get Over It

By Dorothy Atkins (January 13, 2023, 8:05 PM EST) -- The maker of Fruity Pebbles and other popular cereals sued Los Angeles rock band OK Go in Minnesota federal court Friday, seeking a declaration that its "OK Go!" on-the-go breakfast products don't infringe trademarks owned by the band known for its hit songs "Get Over It" and "This Too Shall Pass."...

