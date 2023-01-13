Fed. Circ. Wary Of Claim Against Facebook News Feed Tool

By Kelly Lienhard (January 13, 2023, 7:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit was skeptical of a Texas research company's attempts to prove that a 2014 patent gave it claim to a tool using web user data to predict and suggest other webpages, suggesting during Friday's oral arguments that the claims in the patent are abstract and fail to detail the programming steps for the so-called intent engine....

