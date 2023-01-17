Homeowners Fight Realtors' Appeal Bid On Per Se Standard

By Brent Godwin (January 17, 2023, 9:11 PM EST) -- A group of homeowners is urging a Missouri federal judge to block an appeal requested by the National Association of Realtors and other realty groups accused of violating antitrust laws, saying the case should go to trial instead of going through another appeal....

