Real Estate Rumors: Windsor, HJ Kalikow, Techronics

By Andrew McIntyre (January 17, 2023, 5:55 PM EST) -- Furniture retailer Boffi | DePadova has inked a deal to lease 19,964 square feet on Madison Avenue in New York, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The deal is for space at 99 Madison Ave., which is owned by Windsor Management, and the lease is for 15 years, according to the report....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS