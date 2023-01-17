Emerson Takes Public $7.6B Bid For National Instruments

By Jade Martinez-Pogue (January 17, 2023, 12:25 PM EST) -- Emerson Electric Co. on Tuesday took public its all-cash bid to acquire Texas-based National Instruments at an implied enterprise value of $7.6 billion, claiming that the announcement follows eight months of refusal and delayed engagement by the company behind closed doors....

