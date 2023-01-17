Performance Powersports Hits Ch. 11 Blaming Supply Woes

By Jeff Montgomery (January 17, 2023, 10:17 AM EST) -- Performance Powersports Group Investor LLC, a wholesale supplier of dirt bikes and other off-road vehicles, has opened a Chapter 11 case in Delaware, blaming the late delivery of products from Asia and other supply chain disruptions and planning a stalking horse sale....

