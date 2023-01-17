NJ Atty Off Hook In Contract Fight, Texas Appeals Court Says

By Lauren Castle (January 17, 2023, 7:57 PM EST) -- An attorney who was also a former board member for a customer service provider doesn't have to face claims he breached his fiduciary duties to the company, a Texas appellate court ruled, finding that he wasn't serving as the company's attorney during contract negotiations that went awry....

