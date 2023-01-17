Calif. Panel Allows Cinema To Amend COVID-19 Coverage Suit

By Ganesh Setty (January 17, 2023, 5:01 PM EST) -- A California movie theater owner can amend its suit against an Allianz unit seeking coverage for the over $30 million it said it lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a state appeals court ruled, finding that certain provisions in its policy do not require direct physical loss or damage to trigger coverage....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS