CoStar Duels Rival Over Deleted Data In Copyright Case

By Isaac Monterose (January 17, 2023, 8:15 PM EST) -- Rival real estate information companies Commercial Real Estate Exchange and CoStar filed a combined motion Friday, asking a California federal judge to weigh in on whether evidentiary sanctions are appropriate in an ongoing dispute over alleged intellectual property theft....

