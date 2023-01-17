NY's 1st Legal Pot Shop Sued Over Website Accessibility

By Mike Curley (January 17, 2023, 6:02 PM EST) -- A legally blind woman on Tuesday sued the first regulated cannabis dispensary in New York in federal court, saying its website violates the Americans with Disabilities Act because it is not accessible to the visually impaired and the blind....

