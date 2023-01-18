Man's Injury Suit Over Bone In 'Boneless' Wings Dropped

By Collin Krabbe (January 18, 2023, 6:31 PM EST) -- A consumer at a chicken wing restaurant who suffered permanent injuries after a bone became lodged in his throat can't recover damages from the eatery because he should have expected that the so-called boneless dish may still contain them, an Ohio appellate panel has found....

