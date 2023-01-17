Election Conspiracist Must Pay For Aborted Appeal

By Daniel Ducassi (January 17, 2023, 5:27 PM EST) -- A conservative activist accused of defamation over election conspiracy claims must pay a former Dominion Voting Systems executive nearly $21,000 in fees over his failed appeal of a sanctions order that was also about attorney fees, a Colorado state judge has ordered....

