GOP Rep Hints At Subpoenas In Long-Running WH Docs Bid

By James Arkin (January 17, 2023, 8:49 PM EST) -- The new Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday sent a series of letters reiterating previous requests for documents concerning the Biden administration's response to harassment and threats of violence against school officials, and suggested the committee could soon be issuing subpoenas if the requests aren't met. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS