Top Simpson Thacher Atty Joins Defense In NBA Virus Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (January 17, 2023, 9:28 PM EST) -- Factory Mutual Insurance Co. ramped up its defense against the Sacramento Kings in California federal court, bringing on a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP business litigation practice leader in its battle against the basketball team's shot at $850 million in COVID-19 loss coverage....

