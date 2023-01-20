What Investment Tensions With China Mean For US Issuers

By Carl Valenstein, Erin Martin and David Bionghi (January 20, 2023, 4:46 PM EST) -- Geopolitical, trade and investment tensions between the U.S. and China continue due to differences on such issues as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Taiwan, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Tibet, the South China Sea, human rights and more....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS