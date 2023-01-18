Costco Not Off The Hook In 'Dolphin-Safe' Tuna Label Dispute

By Gina Kim (January 18, 2023, 7:00 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has refused to let Costco dodge allegations that it tricks customers with labels saying its Kirkland Signature brand canned tuna is "dolphin-safe," ruling the plaintiff's claims aren't preempted by the Dolphin Protection Consumer Information Act because Costco made its own, heightened promise the products are dolphin-safe....

