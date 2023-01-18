Weapon Accessory Maker Sues After $7.5M Sale Collapses

By Daniel Wilson (January 18, 2023, 7:43 PM EST) -- A weapon accessories manufacturer has sued a reseller in Michigan federal court for reneging on a $7.5 million agreement to purchase night vision goggles and thermal imaging equipment, saying the reseller refused to accept the items after falsely claiming they were shoddy....

