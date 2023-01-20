The Time Is Ripe For FCC's Proposed New Data Breach Rules

By Laura Phillips and Qiusi Newcom (January 20, 2023, 5:40 PM EST) -- Prompted by a rapid increase in frequency, sophistication and scale of data leaks and data breach legislation in recent years, the Federal Communications Commission unanimously voted on Dec. 28 to kick off a proceeding aimed at adopting new proposals to update data breach response obligations involving customer proprietary network information. ...

