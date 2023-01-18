9th Circ. Cuts Bank Fraudster's 'Illegally Excessive' Sentence

By Dorothy Atkins (January 18, 2023, 2:51 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit vacated Wednesday a Seattle man's three-year prison sentence for violating supervised release after he was sentenced to more than 16 years for running a $7.5 million bank fraud scheme, finding that the additional sentence is "illegally excessive" even if it runs concurrently with his fraud sentence....

