Grill-Maker Weber Sued In Chancery For Docs On $3.7B Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (January 18, 2023, 3:30 PM EST) -- A stockholder of grill-maker Weber Inc. has sued in the Delaware Court of Chancery for books and records on the company's proposed take-private deal with controlling shareholder BDT Capital, citing a need to determine if the company and BDT cooked up an unfair and underpriced transaction....

