HMRC Wins Reduced Payout To Ex-Employee

By Ashish Sareen (January 20, 2023, 8:45 PM GMT) -- An appellate tribunal has ruled a former employee of the U.K.'s tax collection agency should get less money under a scheme for civil servants, saying he was not treated unfavorably when the government department decided his payout should be halved....

