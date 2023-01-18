Jury Says Flo Rida Is Owed $83M In Celsius Contract Trial

By David Minsky (January 18, 2023, 12:54 PM EST) -- A Florida state jury on Wednesday found in favor of rapper Flo Rida in a civil trial against Celsius Holdings Inc., finding that the company owes him $83 million for breaking two contracts when it didn't provide royalties and company stock in exchange for promoting its products....

