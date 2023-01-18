Ga. Top Court Says Atty's 6-Month Suspension Is Too Lenient

By Daniel Connolly (January 18, 2023, 4:29 PM EST) -- The Georgia Supreme Court has rejected as too lenient a proposed six-month license suspension of a criminal defense attorney, saying Wednesday that the lawyer may have committed witness intimidation when he made an unauthorized jail visit to a man who had agreed to testify against his client in a gang-related homicide....

