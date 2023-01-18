11th Circ. Ends Farm Permit Case Against Fla. City Leaders

By Faith Williams (January 18, 2023, 6:50 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit agreed with a lower court's ruling to dismiss a Florida property owner's suit against Haines City leaders over the city's requirement that the property owner acquire permits for farming operations....

