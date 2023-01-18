9th Circ. Affirms Toss Of Calif. Cannabis Co.'s RICO Suit

By Sam Reisman (January 18, 2023, 6:41 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of a racketeering action brought by a cannabis entrepreneur and two cannabis companies alleging a former partner injured their enterprise, saying the federal RICO statute could not cover a federally illegal business....

