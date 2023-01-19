Amazon Knew Chemical Was Used For Suicides, Families Say

By Jonathan Capriel (January 19, 2023, 8:17 PM EST) -- The families of two people who used a chemical sold by Amazon to take their own lives told a Washington state court that the e-commerce giant shouldn't be allowed to appeal its failed bid for dismissal, arguing that it knew that the chemical was being purchased for that use....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS