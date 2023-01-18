Fla. News Site Accused Of Flouting 'Video Tape' Privacy Law

By Aaron Keller (January 18, 2023, 8:25 PM EST) -- Florida's Tampa Bay Times news website is accused of violating a 1988 video privacy protection law by using tracking software to provide data on its subscribers' online viewing habits to Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook, according to a class action complaint filed Wednesday....

