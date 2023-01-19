California Siblings' Death Suit Tossed Over Late Filings

By Mike Curley (January 19, 2023, 2:41 PM EST) -- A California appeals panel has thrown out a pair of siblings' claims that the negligence of a hospital and five of its nurses led to their mother's death after surgery, finding they hadn't filed a claim against the hospital in compliance with state law time requirements....

