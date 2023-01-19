4th Circ. Rejects Woman's Claim For More Crash Coverage

By Emily Enfinger (January 19, 2023, 1:33 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel capped the amount of coverage a woman can obtain from a landscape company's auto policy after she was rear-ended by a company truck, rejecting her argument that she is entitled to another $1 million because the truck was hauling a trailer....

