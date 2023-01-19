Fla. Musician Asks 11th Circ. For IP Damages Past 3-Year Limit

By David Minsky (January 19, 2023, 9:56 PM EST) -- A Florida musician said Thursday he should not be prevented from receiving additional damages in a copyright infringement case, arguing before the Eleventh Circuit that he wasn't aware unauthorized uses of his songs occurred until after the three-year statute of limitations....

