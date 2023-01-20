6th Circ. Says Fatal Car Crash Can't Be Pinned On Recall

By Collin Krabbe (January 20, 2023, 10:11 PM EST) -- A Sixth Circuit panel has upheld summary judgment in a wrongful death suit over a country musician who died after his Chrysler Town and Country minivan plowed into the back of a tractor trailer on the Mississippi interstate, dismissing as unsupported the theory that a recalled ignition and key remote caused his death....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS