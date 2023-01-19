Insurer Owes Millions For Texas Winter Storm Claim, Co. Says

By Riley Murdock (January 19, 2023, 6:38 PM EST) -- A Miami-based real estate investment company said American Risk Insurance Co. Inc. owes between $3.5 million and $9 million for its "haphazard and unreasonable" handling of its claim for damages caused by the February 2021 Texas winter storm....

