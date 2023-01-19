NYC Mayor Defends Vax Mandate As 2nd Circ. Mulls Appeal

By Brian Steele (January 19, 2023, 4:11 PM EST) -- New York City had a solid constitutional basis for treating theatergoers and worshipers differently under its former COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Mayor Eric Adams told the Second Circuit in urging the court to reject an appeal that alleges the policy harmed indoor entertainment venues....

