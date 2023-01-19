Packing Co. Says Ex-Workers Shipped Secrets To Competitor

By Ryan Harroff (January 19, 2023, 2:14 PM EST) -- Packaging powerhouse WestRock Co. accused a competitor of targeting its employees and hiring them away to get access to confidential materials, some of which were allegedly misappropriated by those employees just before they officially left WestRock....

