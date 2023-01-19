'Rambling' Ad Suit Against Charles Barkley Transferred To Ala.

By David Steele (January 19, 2023, 6:36 PM EST) -- A $45 million lawsuit complaining about a deluge of online fast-food and betting ads featuring NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley — and described as "rambling" and "not easily understood" by the judge addressing it — has been moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama federal court to decide whether the ads are legal....

