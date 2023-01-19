J&J Unit Takes Aim At Doctors Linking Talc To Mesothelioma

By Vince Sullivan (January 19, 2023, 5:12 PM EST) -- The bankrupt talc unit of Johnson & Johnson has filed an adversary complaint against three doctors who published research linking exposure to cosmetic talc products to mesothelioma, saying the articles advance false theories of the connection between talc and serious illnesses....

