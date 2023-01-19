ConocoPhillips Sued Over 401(k) Investments In Spinoff Co.

By Emmy Freedman (January 19, 2023, 8:03 PM EST) -- ConocoPhillips broke the law and cost workers more than $260 million in losses by recklessly allowing their investment savings to be sunk into the stock of a company ConocoPhillips spun off in 2012, a pair of retirees said in a proposed class action....

