8th Circ. Revives Oil Defect Suit Against General Motors

By Gina Kim (January 19, 2023, 9:24 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit on Thursday revived a proposed class action accusing General Motors of concealing an oil consumption defect in some of its vehicles, finding that commercial "puffery," which was the trial court's basis for dismissal, doesn't affect the customers' omission-related claim under the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act. ...

