Ex-SPAC Founder Fights For Legal Fees Over Merger Probe

By Rose Krebs (January 19, 2023, 4:18 PM EST) -- The founder of a special-purpose acquisition company that triggered a federal investigation after it merged with 180 Life Sciences Corp. has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to order the company to pay her roughly $500,000 in legal fees she says she is owed, per a prior ruling....

