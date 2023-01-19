Trump Ally Must Face Contempt Trial Without Key Defenses

By Ivan Moreno (January 19, 2023, 6:13 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge said Thursday that former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro can't argue at his upcoming contempt trial that he defied a congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack because he believed the former president's invocation of executive privilege exempted him from complying....

