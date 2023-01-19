Beck Redden Wants Suit Brought By Disbarred Atty Tossed

By Catherine Marfin (January 19, 2023, 6:28 PM EST) -- Beck Redden LLP has asked a Texas federal judge to toss a $36 million damages suit brought against it by a disbarred attorney and former client, telling the judge that his allegations aren't specific enough to hold up in federal court....

